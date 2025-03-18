PUMA becomes official partner of Premier League

PUMA will also support the Premier League across multiple initiatives.

Global sports company PUMA has signed an official agreement with the Premier League as part of the company’s strategy to elevate the brand and strengthen its sports performance credibility.

This landmark collaboration will see PUMA become the official ball supplier of the Premier League, which includes the provision of match balls at all League matches from the start of the 2025/26 season.



Through this partnership, PUMA will also support the Premier League across multiple initiatives, from community-based football programs that nurture grassroots talent to high-impact marketing campaigns and events such as the Premier League Summer Series, which will be hosted in the United States in July.



“The agreement with the Premier League, the most watched football league in the world, is an important step in PUMA’s brand elevation strategy,” said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt.



“We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many fans worldwide. With PUMA’s ball at the centre of attention during every match in this incredible league, we will create unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.”

The Premier League, broadcast to 900 million homes in 189 countries, offers an unparalleled platform for visibility and international growth. With the competition’s vast global reach and PUMA’s commitment to performance and innovation, this collaboration is poised to drive both brand awareness and engagement, delivering premium experiences for fans, athletes, and communities alike.

PUMA already holds a significant presence in the Premier League through its official partnership with Manchester City, the league’s current champions. In addition, several top Premier League players, including Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), are part of PUMA’s growing roster of elite athletes.



Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming PUMA as the Official Ball Supplier of the Premier League. PUMA has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards.

“Their global reach and commitment to excellence align with our values, and we are excited to work together on a range of projects to drive forward the incredible work taking place in communities and inspire fans worldwide.”