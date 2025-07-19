World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Rashford closing in on Barcelona move: reports

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

19 July 2025

06:43 pm

Rashford has trained away from Amorim's first-team squad since pre-season began.

Rashford closing in on Barcelona move: reports

Marcus Rashford, who spent last season on loan of Aston Villa, is linked with a move to Barcelona. Photo: Conor Molloy / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is closing in on a move to Barcelona, reports said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has not played for his boyhood club since December 12, and joined Aston Villa on loan in early February.

ALSO READ: Arsenal seal divisive move for Chelsea winger Madueke

The Spanish champions have reportedly been his preferred destination since he was dropped by United manager Ruben Amorim.

Britain’s Press Association said talks were progressing on a deal to take Rashford to Barcelona, with a season-long loan including an option to buy being worked on.

Rashford is among five players to have informed United they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford, where he came through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 first-team appearances.

The England international admitted he was “ready for a new challenge” in December and last month revealed he would like to play alongside Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Rashford has trained away from Amorim’s first-team squad since pre-season began.

Barcelona sporting director Deco said in May that he liked Rashford and head coach Hansi Flick described the forward as a “fantastic player”.

Rashford does not have a squad number at United having lost the 10 shirt to Brazil forward Matheus Cunha, who arrived at Old Trafford during the current transfer window along with left-back Diego Leon.

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is expected to join them after United finally struck a deal with Brentford worth an initial £65 million ($87 million).

ALSO READ: Real Madrid’s Bellingham set to miss 12 weeks after shoulder surgery

United will likely have to fund any further deals through departures.

Even if Rashford were to leave initially on loan, the savings on the wage bill would be significant.

Barcelona had looked set to sign Spain winger Nico Williams but the 23-year-old recently signed a new 10-year contract at Athletic Bilbao.

The Catalan giants won a league and cup double last season — Flick’s first campaign at the club.

Read more on these topics

FC Barcelona (Barca) Manchester United F.C. Marcus Rashford

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Water department explains why microplastics, chemicals and ARVs are in South African water
South Africa Pilots at this airline may strike starting next week
News Illegal mining and dolomite threaten Joburg’s foundations
News ‘Cyril must fall’: Organisations march against Ramaphosa to Union Buildings on Mandela Day
Politics Why a military coup d’etat in SA is unlikely

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp