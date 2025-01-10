Real Madrid rout Mallorca to set up Super Cup final against Barca

"It's always difficult to play against them, but we are ready," says Rodrygo.

Real Madrid’s players celebrate their second goal during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match against Mallorca at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah on Thursday. Photo: FADEL SENNA / AFP

Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo struck to earn Real Madrid a 3-0 win over Real Mallorca on Thursday and set up a Spanish Super Cup final clash with rivals Barcelona.

Madrid have the chance to earn revenge for their heavy Clasico defeat in La Liga in October after Bellingham’s clinical second-half strike sent them on their way to victory in Saudi Arabia.



Backed heavily by fans in Jeddah Madrid never looked like letting the advantage slip and a stoppage-time own goal by Martin Valjent secured their win, with Rodrygo Goes adding a late third from close range.

“It’s always difficult to play against them, but we are ready, we’re doing well and we want this (trophy),” Rodrygo told Movistar, before praising Bellingham, who scored his eighth goal in his last 10 games for Madrid.

“At the start of the season he was having trouble scoring, but he’s always got his head up, training every day to improve and the result of his work is there,” said Rodrygo.

Real Madrid made the early running against last season’s Copa del Rey runners-up, with Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo coming close in the opening stages.

Kylian Mbappe appealed for a penalty after going down under pressure from Dani Rodriguez but it would have been soft.

Jagoba Arrasate’s Mallorca found their footing and did well to restrict the Spanish and European champions to no further clear chances in the first half.

Madrid lost Aurelien Tchouameni early in the second half after he hurt his head in a challenge with Cyle Larin, although he confirmed he was unharmed after the game.

– Bellingham ‘phenomenal’ –

Madrid broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Bellingham after the post and Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif kept Rodrygo and Mbappe at bay.

A blistering Madrid move bore fruit when Rodrygo’s header from Vinicius Junior’s cross hit the upright and Mbappe’s effort was parried by the scrambling Greif.

Bellingham was in the right place at the right time to carefully slot home the rebound past defenders on the goal-line, continuing a stunning run of individual form in front of goal.

“Jude is a phenomenal player, he helps us win games all the time, with goals, assists, or just his work,” said Tchouameni.

While Vinicius and Mbappe had a quiet night by their standards, they were both involved in the opener and Ancelotti said it showed the damage his side can do.

“When those up front activate, anything can happen,” said Ancelotti.

“The four (forwards) are very dangerous, that’s quite evident, everyone can see it, the quality they have.”

Mallorca struggled to find a way back in and ended up contributing Madrid’s second goal, when Valjent stretched to cut out a pass but slid the ball into his own goal.



Rodrygo wrapped up the win late on to set up a repeat of last season’s final, won by Super Cup holders Madrid.

There was some pushing and shoving between both teams at the end, centred on a spat between Mallorca’s Pablo Maffeo and Madrid defender Raul Asencio.

“It wasn’t necessary to have a fight like that… in the end nothing happened, but neither team needed to do it,” said Madrid coach Ancelotti.