Flick says Palestinian flag in Barcelona parade Yamal’s ‘decision’

"I don't like it," Flick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick refused to be drawn on Tuesday when asked to comment on star forward Lamine Yamal waving a Palestinian flag during the Catalans’ title parade.

After wrapping up a second consecutive La Liga crown on Sunday by beating Real Madrid 2-0, Barcelona celebrated their victory with a bus parade on Monday.



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During the parade the Spanish international was seen waving a Palestinian flag from the vehicle carrying the players.

“I don’t like it,” Flick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I spoke to him (Yamal) and if he wants to do it, it’s his decision. He is 18.

“We have to bear in mind what people expect of us. We are playing football and you can see what people expect from us.

“When you saw people on the street with tears in their eyes. They were really happy. This is why we are here, we are playing football to make people happy.”