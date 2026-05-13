World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Flick says Palestinian flag in Barcelona parade Yamal’s ‘decision’

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

13 May 2026

09:53 am

RELATED ARTICLES

"I don't like it," Flick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

Flick says Palestinian flag in Barcelona parade Yamal's 'decision'

Lamine Yamal during the La Liga EA Sports 2025/26 ”El Clasico” match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Gongora / NurPhoto via AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick refused to be drawn on Tuesday when asked to comment on star forward Lamine Yamal waving a Palestinian flag during the Catalans’ title parade.

After wrapping up a second consecutive La Liga crown on Sunday by beating Real Madrid 2-0, Barcelona celebrated their victory with a bus parade on Monday.

ALSO READ: Spain coach counting on Yamal and Williams fitness for World Cup

During the parade the Spanish international was seen waving a Palestinian flag from the vehicle carrying the players.

“I don’t like it,” Flick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I spoke to him (Yamal) and if he wants to do it, it’s his decision. He is 18.

“We have to bear in mind what people expect of us. We are playing football and you can see what people expect from us.

“When you saw people on the street with tears in their eyes. They were really happy. This is why we are here, we are playing football to make people happy.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

FC Barcelona (Barca) LaLiga Palestine

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Madlanga commission tells Sibiya it won’t recall him for further testimony
Education Missing ECD billions leave children stranded
News Watch: Kruger National Park reckless driver apologises ‘a little too late’
Courts Pretoria High Court rules in favour of Malema’s urgent application
South Africa ‘The world is watching’: Experts warn rising xenophobic tensions could damage SA’s reputation

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News