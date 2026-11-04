Real Madrid set to appoint tennis great Nadal to board

'It is a source of immense pride that a figure of his sporting and human stature ... should become part of our board of directors," said Los Blancos in a statement.

Real Madrid plan to appoint retired tennis superstar Rafael Nadal to their board of directors, the club said on Wednesday.

Nadal’s Madrid connection

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, has been an honorary club member since 2011 and shares a strong relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez.

“For Real Madrid and for all Madrid supporters, it is a source of immense pride that a figure of his sporting and human stature — a benchmark of Spanish and world sport — should become part of our board of directors and, in this role, contribute to the present and future of our club,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Real Madrid’s socios — members — are expected to ratify Nadal’s appointment at the club’s general assembly on November 21.

“I want to thank president Florentino Perez and the board for proposing that I join the board of directors of Real Madrid,” wrote Nadal on social media platform X.

“I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, I’m eager to learn and to contribute everything I can.”

The King of Clay

Nadal, 40, won a record 14 French Open singles titles in a glittering career.

In 2023 Nadal said one day he would like to be Madrid president, but did not know if he was qualified for the post.

Ahead of club elections this year Nadal distanced himself from reports that he would stand as a candidate.

Perez triumphed in June, beating Enrique Riquelme.