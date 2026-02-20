Real Madrid submit evidence to UEFA in Vinicius racism probe

Vinicius told the referee Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni had called him a "monkey" during a confrontation.

Real Madrid said it had provided “all available evidence” to UEFA on Thursday in support of their Brazilian star Vinicius Junior’s complaint of racist abuse during this week’s Champions League clash at Benfica.

Tuesday’s first leg of the knockout phase play-off tie in Lisbon was stopped for 10 minutes after Vinicius told the referee Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had called him a “monkey” during a confrontation.



The Argentine midfielder, who covered his mouth during the argument after Vinicius had celebrated a goal dancing in front of the home fans, denies the allegation.

UEFA announced on Wednesday it would investigate “allegations of discriminatory behaviour” as a furore broke out, with teammates rushing to back Vinicius, who has repeatedly suffered racist abuse since joining Real in 2018.

Real Madrid “has submitted all available evidence to UEFA regarding the incidents” during the Benfica game, which witnessed “unacceptable episodes of racism”, the club said in a statement.

“Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous support, backing, and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all areas of the global football community.”



Benfica issued a statement on Wednesday backing Prestianni and speaking of a “defamation campaign” against him, while manager Jose Mourinho questioned Vinicius’s celebration.