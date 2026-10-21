Rodri needed a rest for Barcelona ahead of Clasico, says Flick

Rodri came on after an hour of the game in Paris, as Barcelona's perfect record this season came to an end.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Rodri would be back in the starting line-up for Sunday’s Clasico showdown against Real Madrid after being rested at kick-off in the Champions League loss away to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Yes, but you know Rodri played a lot of minutes with the national team and also the last games with us,” Flick told reporters after Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat in Paris on Tuesday.

“I spoke with him this morning and I told him that we made this decision, and Marc Bernal started instead. For me, it was a good solution what we did and hopefully he is fresh on Sunday.”

Rodri came on after an hour of the game in Paris, as Barcelona’s perfect record this season came to an end.

The Catalans had twice come from behind, with Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal replying to goals by Desire Doue and Lucas Hernandez for the hosts.

Yamal made it 2-2 in the 79th minute, but Vitinha put PSG back in front two minutes later before Fabian Ruiz sealed the victory for the defending European champions.

“I think it was a fantastic game from both teams but we made too many mistakes, especially in possession,” Flick said.

“But I also saw a lot of good things. For me it was a great test for us and you also saw today what errors we have to improve to make things better.

“We have to learn from this game. Today, in October, you cannot win titles. You win the Champions League in June.”

Flick added that the upcoming Clasico, in which Barca have the chance to go nine points ahead of Madrid in La Liga, influenced his team selection “a lot”.

– PSG injuries –

Barcelona lost Dani Olmo to injury in the French capital, while the home team saw Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, two of their chief attacking stars, come off hurt.

Dembele suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, and captain Marquinhos was also unable to finish the encounter.

“I am not the doctor but the three players are injured which is the worst thing to come out of tonight’s game,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“Three injuries to three very important players. It is the worst news we could have had, but that is what happens in football.”

PSG have won their first three games in this season’s league phase, scoring 14 goals in the process, as they aim to win the Champions League for the third year running.

They are therefore comfortably on course to reach the knockout phase, although their coach is not getting carried away. The top eight teams in the league phase go straight through to the last 16.

“We have already played against our two opponents from Pot A,” he said, with this win following a 4-2 triumph at Manchester City last week.

“But I will remind you that last year we also won our first three games and we did not finish in the top eight.

“We will enjoy this but then we will start to think about this weekend’s game against Lyon.”