Ex-Chiefs defender McCarthy ‘very happy’ after Champions League goal

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy says his goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Champions League shows that “anything...
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy says his goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Champions League shows that “anything is possible”.
McCarthy’s fine start at Sabah
McCarthy joined Azerbaijan champions Sabah FK from Chiefs ahead of the 2026/27 season. And he has quickly made it into the starting line-up, playing the full 90 minutes in all three of Sabah’s Champions League games so far.
On Tuesday evening at the Baku Olympic Stadium against Dortmund, McCarthy headed in Joey Veerman’s free kick in the 39th minute to level the scores at 1-1.
Sabah went on to lose the game 2-1, but the 22-year-old McCarthy is already making an impact in the biggest club competition in Europe.
‘I never expected to score’
“It just showed that these things are possible no matter who you come up against,” McCarthy said in a post-match interview with ANewz.
“The ball is round and anything is possible, as long as you put yourself in those positions to score. I showed it tonight … I never expected to score, I don’t play for these things but it happened in the moment, so I am very happy.”
Aden McCarthy is the son of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy. And the young defender’s mother and father were both at Tuesday’s game in Baku to watch their son score.