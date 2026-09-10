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Rogers hails Alonso for ‘exciting’ Chelsea goal spree

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By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

10 September 2026

11:30 am

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'It's a really enjoyable team to play in,' said the new Chelsea forward.

Morgan Rogers - Chelsea

Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers (right) grabbed four assists in the Blues’ 6-3 win over Leeds on Wednesday. Picture: Adrian Dennis / AFP

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Morgan Rogers said Xabi Alonso has transformed Chelsea into an “exciting” force after their 6-3 win over Leeds in the League Cup extended the Blues’ free-scoring start to the season.

Chelsea in the goals

Alonso has overseen a remarkable flurry of goals since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in the close-season and Wednesday’s third-round rout of Leeds was no exception.

The Spaniard watched as Chelsea trailed to goals from Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson before Cole Palmer showed his predatory instincts to haul the Blues level with a brace.

Pedro Neto put Chelsea ahead before Danny Welbeck made it four.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got one back for Leeds, but Valentin Barco and Welbeck netted to ensure Chelsea moved into the fourth round in style.

Chelsea have scored 16 goals in Alonso’s first five matches in all competitions, winning four of them, to showcase their attacking talent.

Palmer, Neto and Rogers were all sent on at half-time against Leeds and immediately caused havoc in the visitors’ defence.

Rogers was the catalyst with three assists and the England midfielder, signed from Aston Villa in the close-season, paid tribute to Alonso’s influence.

“It’s so enjoyable to play with high calibre players that are here. I’m enjoying my football, trying to be free, and showing what I’m about,” Rogers said.

“Playing with a smile and playing free. Good things are happening at the moment, so it’s nice. It’s a really enjoyable team to play in.”

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Palmer, a close friend of Rogers since their time in the Manchester City academy, has been revitalised by Alonso after a poor season last term.

“I’m enjoying it. All the attacking players, it’s a lot different for us. I think we still have a bit to go, but we are getting results which is the main thing,” Palmer said.

‘It’s important for the team’

Underlining the value of the bond between Palmer and Rogers, on and off the pitch, Alonso said: “For sure, it’s so important. To have a great chemistry between them.

“They enjoy assisting together. It’s important for the team.”

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso admitted he had taken a risk by making nine changes in a competition that could bring him a trophy in his debut season at the Bridge.

“Yeah, there was so many changes. There was a risk,” he said.

“Things weren’t going the way we planned, so we had to change (at half-time). I take responsibility with the first half.

“They knew they weren’t starting and they were ready to make an impact. I’m happy with the result and the reaction.”

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