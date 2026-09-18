Alexander-Arnold and Palmer return to England squad for Nations League

'It's an opportunity for Trent of course. He had a good start to the season, I would say,' said England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer were recalled by England on Friday as Thomas Tuchel named his first squad since leaving the pair out of the World Cup.

England recall Trent

Real Madrid right-back Alexander-Arnold was included for the first time since June 2025.

Chelsea forward Palmer, in fine form this season, returned after missing out on a place in the squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals before losing to Argentina.

Meanwhile, Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott and Jarrad Branthwaite were also included in a 27-man group for the three-week, four-game Nations League camp, which comes just nine weeks after England returned home from the United States.

Liverpool’s teenage winger Ngumoha, who impressed on his debut against New Zealand in June, and uncapped Bournemouth midfielder Scott are included having been involved the pre-tournament training group in Florida.

Everton defender Branthwaite, whose only cap came in 2024, received a first call-up under Tuchel, with Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also returning to England duty.

But Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton were among those overlooked for recalls as Tuchel dropped World Cup squad members Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Noni Madueke.

‘He had a good start to the season’

“It’s an opportunity for Trent of course. He had a good start to the season, I would say,” Tuchel said.

“He started some matches for Real Madrid. They have good results and it’s a chance for him to claim what he feels is yours, his place on the right side, so here we go.”

In their first game since securing the bronze medal at the World Cup, England face world champions Spain at Wembley in their Nations League opener on September 26 before heading to Prague for a game with the Czech Republic three days later.

England then travel to Croatia — a team they beat in the group stages of the World Cup – for a match on October 3 before concluding the international window against the Czech Republic at Wembley on October 6.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton), James Trafford (Leeds)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid/ESP), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como/ITA), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona/ESP), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)