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Ronaldo left waiting for Saudi title after goalkeeping gaffe

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

13 May 2026

09:31 am

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"The dream is close," the 41-year-old wrote on X to his 107.5 million followers, his side having been seconds from glory.

Ronaldo left waiting for Saudi title after goalkeeping gaffe

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday. Photo: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP

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Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait a bit longer for his first Saudi Pro League title after Al Nassr conceded a bizarre own goal in the final seconds on Tuesday.

Second-placed Al Hilal grabbed a 1-1 draw in Riyadh when home goalkeeper Bento fumbled a long throw-in into his own net in the eighth minute of added time to leave Ronaldo and the Al Nassr fans stunned.

ALSO READ: Man City boss Guardiola urges players to make VAR irrelevant

“The dream is close,” the 41-year-old wrote on X to his 107.5 million followers, his side having been seconds from glory.

“Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!”

Al Nassr, with just one game left this season, remain five points ahead of Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. Al Nassr can seal the title when they play Damac next week.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Ronaldo is yet to taste domestic honours in Saudi Arabia since signing a lucrative contract in 2023.

ALSO READ: Spain coach counting on Yamal and Williams fitness for World Cup

His move ignited interest in Saudi football and inspired a wave of big-name signings including Neymar and Al Hilal’s Karim Benzema.

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Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) Saudi Arabia

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