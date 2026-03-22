Rosenior urges Chelsea to ‘forget the noise’ after damaging loss

'We have to keep our confidence and our composure,' said the Chelsea head coach.

Liam Rosenior said Chelsea must “forget the noise” as he battles to save the club’s season following Saturday’s 3-0 reverse against Everton — a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

Chelsea on the skids

In the past 11 days the Blues have suffered a humiliating 8-2 aggregate defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and been been beaten at home by Newcastle before their sorry performance against Everton.

Defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is a major blow to Chelsea’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

With third-placed Manchester United drawing on Friday and Liverpool losing at Brighton earlier on Saturday, the Blues had the chance to go fourth, four points behind the Red Devils, but they blew it in spectacular style.

Beto scored twice and a stunning curler from Iliman Ndiaye put the game beyond Chelsea’s reach.

The club, who won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League last season, remain sixth in the Premier League, a point behind Liverpool, with seven games to go.

The top five teams in the Premier League are almost guaranteed to play Champions League football next season due to the strong showing of English clubs in Europe.

Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca as Chelsea boss in January, said he was still learning the ropes at Stamford Bridge.

‘We have to forget the noise’

“I’m learning about this club. It’s a massive club,” the former Strasbourg head coach told Sky Sports.

“There’s been a lot of noise, a lot of negative noise, rightfully so, about our performances in the last week.

“We’ve had 10 games in the league together as a group. We’ve got 17 points. I think we’re fourth in my time.

“So we have to forget the noise. We have to keep our confidence and our composure. The international break has probably come at a good time for us to re-stock, re-energise ourselves and go again for a really important run-in.”