Salah savours ‘great feeling’ after 250th Liverpool goal

Mohamed Salah said scoring his 250th goal for Liverpool was a “great feeling” as the Egypt star helped end the Premier League champions’ losing streak with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Salah put Liverpool ahead on the stroke of half-time at Anfield with a clinical finish after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez gifted him the chance with a wayward pass.



It was one of the easiest goals Salah has ever scored for Liverpool, but the significance of the milestone ensured it was one he will never forget.

“It’s a great feeling to score goals for such a big club, it’s something I don’t take for granted,” Salah said.

“I’m so proud and happy about that achievement.”

Salah’s landmark was just as important for his team as Liverpool ended their four-game losing run in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s side had lost six of their previous seven matches in all competitions, raising questions about the wisdom of their expensive close-season spending spree.

Salah’s form had also been under scrutiny after his noticeable dip since late last season.

The 33-year-old’s goal against Villa was only his fifth this season during a disappointing stretch that had prompted Slot to drop him twice.

“It’s very important. We’ve had a few losses in the Premier League and Champions League. I’m glad we are back on track now, and it’s a big push before some important games,” Salah said.

“It’s a very tricky season for us because we have a few new players, they are very good players but they need time to adapt.”

Salah has now scored in his last two appearances as third-placed Liverpool stayed seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race.

Slot will hope his talismanic forward is rounding into form in time for a vital week featuring a visit from Real Madrid in the Champions League and a trip to Manchester City in the Premier League.

“We lost some players too. It takes time to adapt and know each other’s games, but everything will be fine,” Salah said.