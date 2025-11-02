Arteta hails Arsenal’s ‘exceptional’ first half as leaders sink Burnley

Arteta rated it as the first opening 45 minutes of his spell as Arsenal boss, which began in 2019.

Mikel Arteta labelled Arsenal’s first half display in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Burnley as “one of the best” in his reign as the Premier League pace-setters extended their lead at the top.

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice bagged first-half goals at Turf Moor to give Arsenal a ninth successive win in all competitions.



The Gunners’ interval advantage would have been more commanding but for two saves from Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who twice denied Bukayo Saka.

“We started the game exceptionally well. I think the first half is one of the best that we’ve played, scored two goals, generated another two or three big chances and conceded nothing,” he said.

“And that was a platform, because in the second half we dropped the standards, especially with the ball, and with our intentions to play more forward. But again, defensively, we were exceptional.”

Burnley failed to lay a glove on the north Londoners, with their first effort on goal coming through Florentino Luis’ header in the 73rd minute before substitute Marcus Edwards’ free-kick hit a post deep in stoppage time.

Gyokeres struck the opener from a corner as Arteta’s side also extended their league-leading set-piece goals tally this season, excluding penalties, to 12.

He was singled out for special praise by Arteta after ending a five-game goal drought in the league.

But the Sweden striker could be doubtful for Tuesday’s Champions League game at Slavia Prague after being replaced at half-time due to a muscle strain.

“I think it was one of the best games that he’s played for us,” Arteta said of the summer signing from Sporting Lisbon.

“Overall, his performance was exceptional, apart from the goal, and we had to take him off because he was feeling a little niggle, muscular.

“His high press, his positioning and his touches, his threading in behind, the way he linked play, the way he gets us from this situation to transition.

“He was in a really good moment. It’s a shame that he felt something.”