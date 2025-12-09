Salah trains in Liverpool as Saudis plan winter transfer move

The PIF source said the Gulf monarchy wanted to sign the Egyptian winger in January.

Mohamed Salah reported for Liverpool training on Tuesday as doubts grow about the star’s future at the Premier League champions with Saudi clubs intent on making a move for the striker in the winter transfer window.

The 33-year-old Egypt forward was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League tie at Inter Milan on Tuesday following his extraordinary public criticism of Reds manager Arne Slot after he was left on the bench for the third consecutive game.



Salah said after the 3-3 draw with Leeds on Sunday that he felt like he had been “thrown under the bus” by Liverpool and no longer had a relationship with Slot, sparking reports that Liverpool’s third-highest goalscorer in history could be on his way out of Anfield in January despite signing a lucrative new contract in April.



He posted a picture of himself training alone in Liverpool’s weights room on Tuesday.

Salah’s outburst has piqued interest in Saudi Arabia with a source at the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) telling AFP it will do “whatever it can” to buy him.

“We follow Salah’s position thoroughly and believe there can be a move either by loan or buying his contract,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked at a pre-match press conference in Milan on Monday whether Salah, who has scored 250 times for Liverpool since signing from Roma in 2017, had played his last game for the Reds, Slot replied: “I have no clue.”

“He has every right to feel what he feels, but he doesn’t have the right to share it with the media,” Slot added.

The Saudi source told AFP there were “no direct negotiations or talks with the club at the moment but there will be a move at the right moment”.

The PIF source said the Gulf monarchy wanted to sign the Egyptian winger in January to join stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

PIF holds a 75 percent share in Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad, but the source said it was not alone in wanting the Arab world’s biggest football star.

“There is a competition inside the Saudi league who will bring Salah,” the source said, adding that the Al Qadsiah club backed by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil and gas company Aramco was also keen.

Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr, Salah’s former Liverpool team-mate Darwin Nunez is at Al-Hillal, another former Premier League player of the season N’Golo Kante is at Al-Ittihad, but Salah is the biggest star from an Arab country along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi.

Salah, who was not even used as a substitute at Elland Road, is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after next weekend’s home Premier League match against Brighton.

He said he was “very, very disappointed” to have again been named among the substitutes at Leeds, adding: “I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise.

“I said many times before that, I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship.

– ‘Massive impact on Saudi League’ –

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

Salah made his explosive comments in the midst of a dismal season for both him and Liverpool.

He has played a key role in Liverpool’s two Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph during his iconic spell on Merseyside.



But he has been a shadow of his former self during Liverpool’s struggles this season — the title-holders are 10th in the Premier League — with just four goals in 13 top-flight appearances.

“All players have their ups and downs. Salah is just 33 and has a lot to do here,” insisted the PIF source.

“Salah is a beloved footballer around the globe and will have a massive impact on the Saudi League both on and off the pitch.”