Slot says Liverpool must fix ‘very bad cocktail’

"That's a very bad cocktail we are having," he said.

Liverpool can end a tough season on a high if they eliminate a “very bad cocktail” of mistakes in defence and missed chances, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

The Reds can secure their spot in the Champions League last 16 with victory at home to Qarabag on Wednesday after a series of impressive wins against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Marseille.



But the English champions have not won in five Premier League games to slip to sixth in the table and risk missing out on next season’s Champions League.

Despite winning just the club’s second league title since 1990 last season, Slot’s own position has come under scrutiny, particularly with former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso available after his departure from Real Madrid.

A 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday was Liverpool’s first loss in all competitions for 14 games but that run contained a number of disappointing draws.

Slot told his pre-match press conference that Liverpool often created far more chances than their opponents without equivalent reward.

“That’s a very bad cocktail we are having,” he said. “If we can improve in both boxes, we can do very special things this season.

“If we can only improve in one box, then it’s going to be probably an acceptable season, but not more than that. And if we can’t improve in both boxes, it’s going to be a lot of noise throughout the whole season.”

Slot, in his second season at Anfield, has been badly hampered by injuries.

Forward Alexander Isak will miss most of the rest of the season after breaking his leg while Liverpool will have to field a makeshift centre-back against Azerbaijani team Qarabag.

Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are out injured, while Ibrahima Konate is absent on compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Midfielder Wataru Endo is expected to deputise alongside Virgil van Dijk, who at 34 is Slot’s only available centre-back.

“There are no centre-backs available apart from Virgil,” said Slot. “He is one of the players I credit a lot for him being fit all the time at his age, constantly be ready to play another 90 (minutes).

“That is something we should not take for granted.”



Liverpool have apparently pulled the plug on the potential transfer of veteran defender Andy Robertson to Tottenham.

“It’s good to have him here,” said Slot. “It’s hard to say anything definite in this world we are in, but I expect him to stay, yes.”