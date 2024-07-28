Spain, Japan into knockouts, Argentina bounce back in Olympic football

Morocco were caught by a 98th-minute sucker punch against Ukraine.

Argentina’s forward #15 Luciano Gondou celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal in the men’s group B football match against Iraq during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon on Saturday. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

Argentina bounced back from the chaos of their opening defeat in the Olympic men’s football to beat Iraq 3-1 on Saturday, while Spain and Japan became the first teams through to the quarter-finals.



ALSO READ: Chelsea’s Maresca expects no problems with Fernandez after race row

Two-time gold medallists Argentina began their campaign at the Games with a 2-1 defeat by Morocco on Wednesday in Saint-Etienne in a match marred by crowd trouble.

The South Americans had a late equaliser disallowed and the final minutes took place in an empty stadium following the disruption.

However, Javier Mascherano’s side registered their first win in Group B on Saturday and the result, coupled with Ukraine’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Morocco in Saint-Etienne, means all four teams in the section are now level on three points.

Argentina went ahead on 14 minutes in Lyon when Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez laid the ball off for Thiago Almada to fire in.

Iraq drew level in first-half stoppage time as captain Aymen Hussein rose to head home.

But Argentina went back ahead just after the hour mark. Luciano Gondou had been on the pitch barely two minutes when he appeared unmarked at the back post to head in an inviting cross.

The third goal came five minutes from time as Kevin Zenon laid the ball back for Ezequiel Fernandez, of Boca Juniors, to curl in from range.

“We need to look forward and focus on what we can control, which is playing football. That is what I suggested we do, play the better football,” said Mascherano as he refused to revisit the Morocco debacle.

– France on verge of quarters –

Morocco were caught by a 98th-minute sucker punch against Ukraine, who grabbed the victory when Oleh Fedor set up Ihor Krasnopir to score from close range.

Ukraine had gone ahead midway through the first half through Dmytro Kryskiv but appeared in trouble when Volodymyr Saliuk pulled back Soufiane Rahimi in the box on the hour.

Saliuk’s yellow card was upgraded to red on review, and Rahimi converted the penalty, his third goal of the tournament making it 1-1.

Morocco were then pushing for the winner with the extra man when Ukraine snatched the points.

In the last round of group games on Tuesday, Argentina face Ukraine while Morocco meet Iraq.

Spain are through to the last eight already after claiming a second win from as many games in Group C as the Tokyo silver medallists beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 in Bordeaux.

Fermin Lopez gave them the lead, but debutants the Dominican Republic surprisingly equalised on 38 minutes when Angel Montes de Oca headed in at a corner.

However, they were reduced to 10 men in first-half stoppage time when captain Edison Azcona received his marching orders for kicking out at Pau Cubarsi.

Spain made the extra player count after the break, with Alex Baena’s deflected strike restoring their lead before substitute Miguel Gutierrez tapped in on 70 minutes.

Spain’s passage to the last eight was secured after Egypt beat Uzbekistan 1-0 in Nantes, Ahmed Koka scoring the only goal early on.

Thierry Henry’s France team made it two wins from two in Group A as they edged Guinea 1-0 in Nice, with Freiburg full-back Kiliann Sildillia heading in a 75th-minute winner from Michael Olise’s cross.

France are not yet through from Group A, in which the United States thrashed New Zealand 4-1 in Marseille in the other game.

The host nation still require a point against New Zealand on Tuesday to guarantee progress.

Japan, winners of this year’s Under-23 Asian Cup, secured a quarter-final berth with a dramatic 1-0 victory against Mali in Bordeaux.



ALSO READ: Chaos, crowd trouble as Morocco beat Argentina

Rihito Yamamoto scrambled in the only goal in the 82nd minute, although Mali had a chance to equalise from a penalty deep in injury time.

The spot-kick was given for a handball after a VAR review, but Cheickna Doumbia contrived to put it wide.

Also in Group D, Paraguay scored twice in stoppage time to beat Israel 4-2 in an entertaining game in Paris, with Marcelo Fernandez’s brace bookending the victory for the 2004 silver medallists.