Spurs slams SAFA and City of Cape Town for neglecting football

“The time for change is now, as football cannot continue to play second fiddle to rugby," read a statement from Spurs.

General view of fans during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between South Africa and South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium, on Tuesday. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs has lamented the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the City of Cape Town for “neglecting” football in the city.



In a statement, Spurs stated that Tuesday night’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at Cape Town Stadium between Bafana Bafana and South Sudan served as a stark wake-up call for the City and SAFA.



The match, which was won 3-0 by Bafana Bafana, was a sold out affair, which is rare for an international midweek game.



ALSO READ: Three things we learned from Bafana’s November AFCON qualifiers

“For far too long, football has been overshadowed and neglected by city officials, who have instead chosen to focus their attention on rugby, leaving both professional and amateur football clubs in Cape Town feeling disregarded and undervalued,” read a statement from Spurs.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship side also lamented SAFA for failing “to prioritise the needs of Cape Town’s football players and fans over the years”.

“Cape Town Spurs F.C., a club renowned for producing top-quality footballers for national teams, has struggled to secure suitable venues for their matches within the city. It is high time that both the city and the national and local football administrators acknowledge the immense popularity of football in the country and afford it the respect and attention

“Furthermore, the city is sorely lacking in the necessary facilities to foster the development of football at both grassroots and professional levels.

“Fortunately, Cape Town Spurs F.C. has been able to overcome some of these challenges by establishing their training center, named IKAMVA, which was built twenty years ago. This state-of-the-art facility serves as the club’s academy and professional team’s training center, allowing them to continuously produce top talent for the country.

“Over the years, Cape Town Spurs F.C. has been able to rely on the support of corporate sponsors such as MTN, Huawei, and TOTAL, who have recognized the club’s vision of becoming the premier development club in Africa. However, the club has received no financial assistance from the national association or the government,” the club statement continued.



Spurs said if football is to truly thrive in South Africa, it is imperative that those in power comprehend the influence and potential of the sport.



ALSO READ: Appollis praises Bafana unity after brilliant 2024



“The time for change is now, as football cannot continue to play second fiddle to rugby.

“Corporations, too, must grasp the immense opportunities that lie within football and actively contribute to its growth and development in the country.“By neglecting this vast pool of talent, we are not only failing our youth on the field but also off the field. It is time for Cape Town, SAFA, and all stakeholders to recognize the significance of football and work together to bring about the necessary changes that will propel the sport to new heights.”