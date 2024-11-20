Three things we learned from Bafana’s November AFCON qualifiers

Maswanganyi is magic and Dortley is here to stay and Morena is maturing like a fine wine.

Maswanganyi adds class to Bafana’s attacking options

Patrick Maswanganyi celebrates his goal against South Sudan. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Patrick ‘Tito’ Maswanganyi’s first goal for Bafana Bafana was a thing of beauty. The Orlando Pirates attacker pulled an Iqraam Rayners cross out of the air and in one movement turned and beat Uganda goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

Maswanganyi nearly repeated the trick against South Sudan, this time from an Oswin Appollis cross, and scored not long after, showing immense composure to dribble around the ‘keeper and slot home.

‘Tito’ is not an exact replacement for the mercurial talent of Themba Zwane. But he probably about as close as Bafana Bafana can get.

It looks like Chiefs’ Dortley ‘plus one’ for Bafana going forward

Kaizer Chiefs central defender Rushwin Dortley has shown exactly why it is worth clubs releasing their players for the Cosafa Cup.

Dortley’s impressive performances for Helman Mkhalele’s side in this year’s Cosafa Cup fast-tracked his progress into the Bafana set up. He started all six 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and was a picture of composure again in the games against Uganda and South Sudan.

When Mothobi Mvala came back for this month’s qualifiers, and Broos talked up him and Siyabonga Ngezana, one did wonder if Dortley might be consigned to the bench. But it is now clear that the 22 year-old is Broos’ main man for Bafana at the heart of the back four.

Morena may have edged ahead of Mokwana in the Bafana pecking order

Thapelo Morena has been excellent on the right wing for Bafana when called upon. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Elias Mokwana has not had the best of starts to his career at Tunisian giants Esperance. The Bafana winger has made eight appearances, but only averages 20 minutes per game on the pitch. He also recently appeared to be on his way out of his new club, after an alleged breach of contract.

That now seems to have been resolved, but Mokwana was disappointing against Uganda on Friday, and was subbed at half time. Thapelo Morena replaced him and promptly scored, before turning in another fine display from the start against South Sudan.

Mokwana was also poor in Bafana’s opening AFCON qualifier against Uganda in September and was dropped for the 3-2 win in South Sudan. He did play well against Congo-Brazzaville in October, but the inconsistency in the 25 year-old’s game has to be a worry for Hugo Broos.

Morena has been a reliable squad player for Broos – he also came off the bench to fine effect in the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in June. It could be that he will be preferred by Broos going forward, if Mokwana continues to falter.