Chiefs edge Sundowns on penalties to claim Home of Legends Cup

The game had to be decided on penalties after the teams were locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of football.

Kaizer Chiefs edged Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 to win the inaugural Home of Legends Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday night.



Unsurprisingly Amakhosi started the better of the sides because they had the core of their regulars in the starting line-up while Sundowns had mainly fringe players with many of their stars on international duty.



Chiefs were guilty of missing chances early on with Mduduzi Shabalala being the main culprit, while Dillan Solomons also wasted a good chance to give Amakhosi an early lead, but his shot deflected off a Sundowns defender for a corner kick.



Shabalala also showed his shot on goal deflects for a corner in the 13th minute as Chiefs took control of the game.



Three minutes later Inacio Miguel saw his header hit the side netting from a corner kick.



The Brazilians slowly found their rhythm as the game progressed and they launched their own attacks on the Chiefs goal, but their long-range shots failed to trouble Brandon Petersen.



Chiefs had two chances to take the lead in the last five minutes of the first half. The first one was a promising free kick just outside the Sundowns penalty box, but Mfundo Vilakazi’s attempt from it was saved by Tshabalala.



Solomons then tried his luck from range and Tshabalala was lucky not to concede as he spilled the ball, but luckily for him it went out for a corner kick.



The sides were locked at 0-0 at the break.



Both teams made changes in the second half as they tried to change the scoreline, but neither team was able to find the winner inside the 90 minutes and the game had to be decided on penalties.