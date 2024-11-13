Sundowns seek redemption against CBE in Champions League

Banyana Ba Style suffered a shock 1-0 loss to debutants FC Masar last Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on CBE of Ethiopia in the second group match of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League this afternoon (kickoff is at 4pm).

Banyana Ba Style suffered a shock 1-0 loss to debutants FC Masar in their opening match last Sunday and a loss against the Ethiopians will all but end their chances of progressing to the next round of the competition.

Defender Karabo Dhamini says the loss served as a wake-up call, igniting a renewed focus and determination.



“We missed several goal-scoring opportunities that could have changed the game. In football, you have to capitalise on every chance, especially at this level, and we just did not do that today (Sunday). Nevertheless, we have learned from this match,” Dhlamini told the Sundowns media.

“Our team has always been one to bounce back stronger after a setback, and I have no doubt we will do the same here. We will be working on finishing, improving our defensive organisation, and maintaining our mandate of defending our title in our next game.”

Lebohang Ramalepe echoed Dhlamini’s sentiments, saying that Sundowns need to be more clinical against CBE.



“Our focus was to collect maximum points, but it just wasn’t our day. It is not over yet; we have to go back to the drawing board, analyse our performance, and prepare for our next game,” she said.



“We just have to finish our chances and make sure we capitalise when we are in front of the goal. Overall, we fought well and showed resilience, but we know we can do better. We need to tighten up and make sure that we are sharper and more clinical. This is a small setback, but it has given us even more motivation to come back stronger.”