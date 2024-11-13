Mbuli hails UWC after historic win in Champions League

Mbuli says the victory over Aigles was more crucial than a good performance.

Thinasonke Mbuli, coach of University of the Western Cape during the post-match press conference after the 2024 CAF Womens Champions League match against Aigles de la Medina at Ben M’Hamed El Abdi Stadium in El Jadida, Morocco on Tuesday. Picture: BackpagePix

University of the Western Cape (UWC) coach Thinasonke Mbuli praised her charges after their morale-boosting win over Aigles de la Medina.

This comes after UWC boosted their chances of progression in the CAF Women’s Champions League with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Senegalese side in a Group A clash in El Jadida on Tuesday afternoon.

Two second-half goals by Molatelo Kobo and Ntombifikile Ndlovu were enough to see the Western Cape outfit secure their first win of the competition.



Both sides came into the clash desperate for a win following disappointing results in their respective opening Group A matches.



UWC lost 2-0 to TP Mazembe, while Aigles suffered a crushing 3-0 loss to AS FAR on Saturday.

“I think we needed the win more than the performance today. We knew it was going to be tough and we knew that there’s a possibility that they might play like how we analysed them against AS FAR and they did exactly that. So, we had to quickly adjust to how they were playing,” said Mbuli.

Despite a good victory, Mbuli was not impressed by her side’s failure to convert the many missed chances they created, especially in the first half.



“Not happy with how we missed chances in the first half. I mean we could have scored two in the first half, two or three goals, and then now we were put under pressure in the second half because now 2-0 is not a good result. After all, if they keep on, then we are under pressure,” she added.

UWC will face hosts AS FAR Rabat in their final Group A clash on Friday.

Watch the highlights of UWC clash against Aigles below: