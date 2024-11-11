Mngqithi questions timing of Carling Knockout final

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has questioned the bizarre scheduling of the Carling Knockout final where they will play giant killers Magesi FC on 23 November.

The decider will be played at the Toyota Stadium, just a couple of days after the FIFA international break.



Sundowns booked their place in the final following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants last Sunday at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.



Mngqithi will have to prepare for the final without eight of his Bafana Bafana internationals as well as Namibian striker Peter Shalulile and Divine Lunga of Zimbabwe.

“To say eight is an understatement because we’re also losing Peter to Namibia and Divine to Zimbabwe. I don’t think the area (date) where the final is put is fair to anyone,” Mngqithi said.

“Not immediately after a FIFA break but sometimes you must just accept whatever comes because I think when we’re playing Sekhukhune United, we could’ve played the final there and it could’ve been better. Maybe you could still have a league match on that weekend but not (a final) immediately after a FIFA break when we’ve got so many players in the national team.

“But what can you do? You have to make do with what you have and accept that burdens and blessings always go together. Sometimes you’ll blame the League for putting the final there but what if they did that without the knowledge that we’ll be in the final.”

The Brazilians will be back in the Free State province in 12 days looking to pick up their first piece of silverware this season.



Although Mngqithi anticipates a good crowd in the City of Roses, the state of the pitch at the traditional rugby stadium concerns him.

“It’s always nice to play in Bloemfontein because of the atmosphere that you will get. It’s just that I’m not sure of the pitch of the stadium where the final will be played,” Mngqithi said about the stadium which is mainly used by rugby franchise the Cheetahs.



“I think the pitch (at Dr Petrus Molemela) was much better than where the final is going to be played based on the history that I have of the Toyota Stadium but otherwise I like this environment. You’re guaranteed supporters no matter who you’ll be playing. Celtic supporters will come and I really like the way they have embraced Marumo even in the city.”