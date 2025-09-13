World Soccer

Those who deserve it will play: Real Madrid’s Alonso

By Agence France Presse

13 September 2025

"It's something very healthy, for the day-to-day (life) of the squad," said Alonso.

Real Madrid’s French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with coach Xabi Alonso as he leaves the pitch during the Spanish league football match against Real RCD Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid last month. Photo: Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

Xabi Alonso warned his Real Madrid stars on Friday he only will be picking his line-ups on merit, without making allowances for star names.

The Spanish coach has already demonstrated that in the first three weeks of the season, including putting Vinicius Junior on the bench against Real Oviedo and rotating between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid have won all three of their opening matches and will look to maintain their lead at the top of the table when they visit Alonso’s former side Real Sociedad on Saturday.

“It’s something very healthy, for the day-to-day (life) of the squad, that there aren’t people who feel disconnected — those who deserve it, will play,” Alonso told a news conference.

“That’s how this will be all year.”

Alonso said he hoped midfielder Jude Bellingham would return before October after his shoulder surgery in July.

The England international had the operation after playing for over a year with a brace under his shirt following a shoulder dislocation.

“I want to be a bit optimistic and hope that he’s back before October,” said Alonso.

“He’s doing some partial sessions, without contact, but Jude is making a big effort to recover.

“Let’s see if next week he can take some steps forward and when there’s good sensations, we’re waiting for him.”

Alonso said French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga would soon return from an ankle injury, but defender Ferland Mendy is still a few weeks away from a comeback after rupturing a thigh tendon in May.

