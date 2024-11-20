Which overseas league can Mofokeng go to, Masango advises

"He doesn't have to go to Chelsea, Manchester City, or Barcelona," says Masango.

Relebohile Mofokeng during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers game between South Africa and South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United winger Mandla Masango has given his opinion on which European leagues will best suit Rlebohile Mofokeng.

The young Mofokeng, who has been one of the star performers for Orlando Pirates last season and this season, has been linked with moves to England and Scotland.

Masango, who also spent some time in Denmark playing for Randers FC, has advised the 20-year-old to go to a league where he’ll have less pressure before going to one of the big leagues in Europe.



“He doesn’t have to go to Chelsea, Manchester City, or Barcelona because his game time will be limited at those big teams. I would prefer for him to go to Holland [The Netherlands]because the style of play there will suit him because it’s more technical, they don’t have big players who will intimidate him. There [in the Netherlands], they play 100 percent football. They knock the ball around, therefore it will suit his style because he’s incredible in one-on-one situations, and no one can stand up to him,” said Masango during an interview with Robert Marawa on 947 FM.

“I think he can also excel in Belgium. Those two leagues [Netherlands and Belgium] are good [launching pads] for players who are coming from SA before they can go to those big leagues in Europe to establish themselves.

“Some players are playing in France but they’re not getting much game time. You can’t just rush, rush. You need to take it step by step because life is different on that side [in Europe]. Here you’re a star and everybody glorifies you but on that side, you need to start from scratch,” he added.



Meanwhile, Mofokeng made his fifth appearance for Bafana Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Sudan in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

He came on in the last 15 minutes of the match and almost provided an assist to Iqraam Rayners, but the Mamelodi Sundowns striker missed the target.