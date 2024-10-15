Chaine set for new Pirates deal

'I hear it’s a three-year plus one deal,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Sipho Chaine is set to be rewarded with a new Pirates contract. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are preparing a new long-term contract for goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Phakaaathi has learned.

Chaine joined the Buccaneers on a three-year deal from Chippa United at the beginning of the 2022/23 season. He will see his current deal with the MTN8 champions expire in June next year.

Pirates’ number one

After a shaky start to his Pirates career, the 27-year-old has taken over the number one jersey at the club. He has also received regular call-ups from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Word is that his brilliant displays for Pirates have not gone unnoticed and there are European clubs who are monitoring him.

Now, according to a source, Pirates are preparing a new improved long-term to thwart that interest.

‘The club wants to reward’ Chaine

“Chaine has done well at Pirates and the club wants to reward him by giving him a new contract before the current deal expires. I hear it’s a three-year plus one deal,” said the source.

“The technical team and the club management are happy with Chaine, they want him to stay at Pirates for a long time hence they want to give him a long-term contract. The offer will be tabled to him soon so that it can sign it before January,” the source added.

Chaine started his career at Bloemfontein Celtic in 2016 where he was promoted from the club’s youth academy.