Tuchel slams ‘silent’ England fans

"Silent! We never got any energy back from the fans and I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the fans," said Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel blasted England’s “silent” fans for failing to back his team loudly enough during their 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley on Thursday.

Tuchel’s side delivered an eye-catching first half display as Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka all netted inside the first 20 minutes.



ALSO READ: Amoura scores twice as Algeria qualify for 2026 World Cup

England’s swaggering performance, which followed a 5-0 demolition of Serbia in a crucial World Cup qualifier in September, was a promising sign as they gear up for next year’s World Cup.

But Tuchel took exception to what he felt was a tepid response from England supporters in the sell-out crowd.

“We did very, very well. We had an excellent first half, we were 3-0 up very quickly but could have been four or five. Then we couldn’t score the fourth one or the fifth one and the stadium was silent,” Tuchel told ITV.

“Silent! We never got any energy back from the fans and I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the fans.

“It was difficult to keep everything going in the second half, but we did excellent and deserved to win. A step in the right direction.”

Tuchel’s frustration was exacerbated by hearing Wales backed by 7,000 raucous fans, who never stopped cheering their team even though they were completely out-classed.

The German may also have been letting off steam after he was jeered by England fans at the City Ground in Nottingham following a shock friendly loss against Senegal in June.

Asked if he expected more from supporters at Wembley when England were playing so well, Tuchel responded: “Yeah, what more can you give in 20 minutes? Three goals, the way we attacked Wales and didn’t let them escape.

“Even in their own half, ball win after ball win after ball win. If you only hear Wales fans for half an hour, it’s a bit sad because I think the team deserved big support today.”

England fans engaged in their Wembley tradition of throwing paper aeroplanes when they felt the match wasn’t entertaining enough, with many leaving well before the final whistle.

Tuchel stood by his controversial comments when he faced the media at his post-match press conference.

“Good moment to explain myself. First of all, I said the support in Serbia was absolutely fantastic when we played last time. I said it and I meant it,” he said.

“I love English football and I love English football fans and the support they give. But I think today the atmosphere did not match the performance on the field.”

Tuchel is certain England will be backed by much louder support from travelling fans in Latvia when they resume World Cup qualification on Tuesday.

“We will do everything again to be infectious. There is no problem,” he said.

“Like I said, I really mean it, I’m sure we will get everyone going, it’s on us. But today I was a little underwhelmed.”

England are on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup and could be certain to progress to the tournament if they win in Latvia, depending on other results in Group K.

Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Tuchel has now won six of his seven games since replacing Gareth Southgate.

He was encouraged by the way they swatted aside Wales despite the absence of injured captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, who were all left out of the squad.

“We are ready for any team effort. Serbia was the next example of teamwork. We created a lot of chances,” he said.

“We could use Harry all the time, but we need to play without Harry and Jude, the guys are injured. I think we played an excellent first half.”