By AFP

25 Jan 2024

09:06 am

Tunisia coach Kadri steps down after Afcon exit

He joins the coaches of hosts Ivory Coast, Ghana and Algeria to leave their posts on Wednesday.

Tunisia’s head coach Jalel Kadri looks on from the touchline during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match against South Africa at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Wednesday. (Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP)

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri announced he was stepping down after his side’s disappointing group exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kadri announced his decision in the aftermath of the Carthage Eagles’ goalless draw with South Africa, which confirmed the end of their AFCON participation.

“My decision is definite. My contract fixed as an objective the semi-finals and because we haven’t made that the contract is over,” he said in a post-match interview on television.

Tunisia leave the Ivory Coast without a single win to their name to leave them last in Group E – a far cry from 13 months ago when they toppled France 1-0 at the World Cup in Qatar.

Tunisia’s 100th goal in the competition, scored by Hamza Rafia in the 1-1 draw with Mali, was their only goal of this AFCON.

