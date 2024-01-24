Local Soccer

24 Jan 2024

Broos now believes ‘everything is possible’ for Bafana at AFCON

'I think that the objective should be the highest objective, said Broos after the game.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos celebrates with his Bafana Bafana players after the final whistle on Wednesday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says there is no limit to what his side can achieve at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, having made it to the last 16 with a goalless draw against Tunisia on Wednesday.

A point in their final game in Group E at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo was enough for Bafana to secure the runners-up spot in their group, and to set up a last 16 clash on Tuesday with the winners of Group F.

Broos had initially said that his target was to get out of the group stages with Bafana, but it seems that now the Belgian, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2017, is not just satisfied with a place in the knockout rounds.

“I think that the objective should be the highest objective,” said Broos after the game.

“Everything is possible, when you see the results of other teams it is incredible,” he added in reference to a tournament full of shocks, with Ghana, Algeria and Tunisia already out, while Egypt and Cameroon only scraped through the group stages.

A Bafana ‘family’

Broos praised the spirit of his entire squad, as they battled to a goalless draw with the Carthage Eagles.

“There is a very happy coach sitting behind this microphone, not only because we qualified for the next round, but also because of the performance,” said Broos.

“A coach can be satisfied when he sees his boys working and fighting on the pitch and doing what we ask. And a coach is very happy when he sees the guys on the bench making big efforts to support their teammates. I saw this today, a family, a team that wanted just one thing.”

Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos tunisia

