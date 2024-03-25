Local Soccer

Bafana’s Broos ‘very close’ to Tunisia job – report

'For the moment it is just rumours,' said Broos recently.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has been the subject of constant speculation about his future. Picture: Richard Pelham – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A report in Tunisia has claimed Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos Is ‘very close’ to reaching an agreement with the Tunisian Football Federation to take up the role as head coach of the Carthage Eagles.

Broos has been constantly linked to moves away from Bafana since guiding South Africa to a bronze medal at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

Reports in Belgium have said he has spoken to Club Bruges about taking over as technical director, and on Monday, a report from mozaiquefm.net claimed that Broos was on the brink of reaching an agreement to take over as Tunisia coach.

Broos’ Bafana contract situation

The report did also note that Broos is contracted to Bafana until 2026, and this is what the Belgian has repeatedly referred to when asked about rumours of his departure.

“I already said after the AFCON, that if I make these performances with the team (Bafana made it to the semifinals and ended up getting the bronze medal in the Ivory Coast) there will automatically be interest in me as a coach. There were rumours Algeria were interested, Tunisia, and other teams, also now it is Bruges. I did not see the people of Bruges, I only know I am one of the candidates,” said Broos only last week.

“We will see what happens in the future, I have a contract with South Africa to 2026, so if there is a moment I want to leave South Africa I still have to negotiate with Safa. For the moment it is just rumours.”

