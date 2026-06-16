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Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup thrashing: federation

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By Agence France Presse

1 minute read

16 June 2026

09:36 am

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Lamouchi, a former French international, had only been in charge since January.

Tunisia replace coach Lamouchi with Renard after World Cup thrashing: federation

Tunisia have appointed Herve Renard as their new coach. Photo: Noushad Thekkayil / NurPhoto via AFP

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Tunisia have responded to their 5-1 World Cup thrashing by Sweden by sacking coach Sabri Lamouchi and replacing him with Frenchman Herve Renard, the federation announced on national TV on Monday.

Renard coached Saudi Arabia to a shock win against eventual winners Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has since coached the France women’s team.

“The president of the Tunisian Football Federation, Moez Nassari, announced that an official agreement had been reached with French coach Herve Renard for him to take charge of the national football team until the end of the 2026 World Cup,” the Tunisian public broadcaster announced.

Lamouchi, a former French international, had only been in charge since January.

The heavy defeat by Sweden on Sunday leaves Tunisia with a tough task to reach the knockout round.

They face Japan in their next Group F match on Saturday.

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FIFA World Cup Tunisia

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