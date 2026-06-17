Mbappe double fires France to opening win over Senegal

'I play to make history for my country and to ensure my team reaches the final and wins the World Cup,' said Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France launched their bid for a third World Cup crown with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in Group I on Tuesday.

Mbappe closes in on record

Real Madrid star Mbappe took his career World Cup goals tally to 14 — two behind all-time leader Miroslav Klose — and Bradley Barcola was also on target as Les Bleus secured all three points for Didier Deschamps’ side.

Mbappe darted across the penalty area to convert a brilliant Michael Olise pass on 66 minutes to break the deadlock in a contest in which France struggled badly in the first half, but came to life after the break.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Barcola came off the bench to get the second late on, before his club colleague Ibrahim Mbaye pulled one back in stoppage time for Senegal.

But Mbappe saved the best for last, blasting in from long range in the 96th minute to seal the win, and become France’s all-time top scorer with 58 goals.

“I play to make history for my country and to ensure my team reaches the final and wins the World Cup,” said Mbappe.

“It’s only the first group-stage match. I think people are bound to get carried away or be critical, but we must always remain very level-headed and stoic about what we have to do.”

The decision by coach Didier Deschamps to move Olise infield from the right wing was crucial in swinging the game the way of the two-time World Cup winners.

But it is Mbappe who grabbed the spotlight in what turned out to be a memorable 99th appearance for his country.

World Cup love affair

Mbappe renewed his extraordinary love affair with the World Cup, in which he scored in the 2018 final as France won, and netted a stunning hat-trick in their defeat on penalties to Argentina in the 2022 final in Qatar.

His double took him past Pele’s 12 and overtook the 13 of Lionel Messi and fellow Frenchman Just Fontaine.

He is now level with Gerd Mueller in the overall list, with only Klose and the Brazilian Ronaldo (15) still ahead of him.

France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, will be expected to build on this to ease into the last 32, with outsiders Iraq up next before a meeting with Erling Haaland’s Norway.

“It’s a relief, we were a bit apprehensive, a bit tense at the start, but we were up against a good side,” Deschamps said.

Deschamps has been wary of overconfidence in his talented squad.

Opponents Senegal served as a warning from the past — France went into the 2002 World Cup as holders and favourites, but lost 1-0 to the Lions of Teranga in their opening game and never recovered, going out in the group stage.

-Olise outstanding

A team led by veteran forward Sadio Mane, and featuring four starters born in France, were playing their first competitive game since the Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco in January.

Pape Thiaw’s side won that in extra time, but were later stripped of their title for a walk-off protest by several players during the match. Their appeal into that is ongoing.

They were the better team in the first half, as Nicolas Jackson almost scored on the break on 25 minutes when he broke away and hit the post, before the ball ricocheted off goalkeeper Mike Maignan and went just wide.

Ismaila Sarr then put a glorious chance over the bar in first-half stoppage time, and Senegal were to regret that.

France came to life in the second half, with Olise denied by Edouard Mendy and then setting up Mbappe for a chance that was saved.

France thought they had a penalty on the hour mark when Mbappe went down under a Mane challenge, but referee Alireza Faghani opted not to award a spot-kick after a review.

It didn’t matter, as Olise continued to tear apart the opposition and slipped in Mbappe for the opener.

It was a superb goal, and France struck again when Adrien Rabiot released substitute Barcola to run through and score.

Mbaye got one back on 95 minutes, but Mbappe had the last word.