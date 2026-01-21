Vinicius, Real Madrid need ‘love’ not whistles: Bellingham

"(Vinicius) was really sharp, looked dangerous every time he had the ball, created loads," Bellingham.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said fans need to show “love” to Vinicius Junior and the rest of the team to get the best from them after Los Blancos hammered Monaco 6-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Vinicius scored and played a key part in three other goals in one of his best performances of the season, a few days after Madrid fans whistled and jeered him during a La Liga match against Levante.



ALSO READ: Real Madrid overcome Bernabeu boos to record Arbeloa’s first win

Supporters showed their frustration at Vinicius and Bellingham in particular, as well as the team as a whole after some poor performances that led to coach Xabi Alonso being sacked and Madrid being knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

“(Vinicius) was really sharp, looked dangerous every time he had the ball, created loads,” Bellingham told TNT Sports.

“I think he’s a player who thrives when he gets love. You could see today when the kind of atmosphere changed towards him.

“He goes up leaps and bounds in his game and becomes so much more joyful to watch and to play with…

“I think that’s the pressure that the kind of whistles put on a player. But now it seems like he’s free from those shackles a little bit and hopefully he can continue.”

Bellingham said playing in the 2-0 win over Levante on Saturday with the stadium on Alvaro Arbeloa’s team’s backs was a difficult experience for him.

“I’ve always said the fans pay their money, work all week and save up to come to Real Madrid games to support us,” explained the England international.

“They’re entitled to say what they want. (However) I don’t think it’s always very helpful for the team or for individuals.

“Speaking from experience now, I know it’s not the nicest thing in the world, but of course they’re entitled to their opinion.”

Bellingham found the net late in the rout of Monaco and celebrated by chugging imaginary drinks, which was an apparent riposte to claims he has been enjoying Spanish nightlife.



ALSO READ: Humiliated Man City have to ‘change the dynamic’: Guardiola

“A lot of people say a lot of things, it feels like anyone now can get in front of a camera and say what they want and the whole world just believes them with no evidence,” added Bellingham.

“It was a bit of a joke back to the fans and to the people who say whatever they want. For me, I know the truth. I know what really goes on in my personal life.”