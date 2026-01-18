Real Madrid overcome Bernabeu boos to record Arbeloa’s first win

Arbeloa said the fans' rage was something which has made Madrid the most successful club in world football.

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said his club’s fans had the right to jeer him and his team, as they did on Saturday during their 2-0 La Liga win over Levante.

Arbeloa earned his first victory as Madrid coach but along with stars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, was booed and whistled by home supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Arbeloa was appointed on Monday, replacing Xabi Alonso after Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final against rivals Barcelona, and in his first match at the helm the club crashed out of the Copa del Rey against second-tier Albacete.

“We didn’t come from a good week and the fans are well within their rights to show their discontent with all the players, with the team, with me first of all,” Arbeloa told reporters.

“I think the whistles were for everyone, and me first of all because I am the leader of this team and I’m someone who when things aren’t going well, you have to call out.”

“I’ve always respected the Bernabeu (crowd), they whistled me a lot too, and it’s one of the aspects that make this club so great, the demand of the fans,” said the Spaniard, who turned 43 on Saturday.

“We know the week we’ve had, we know this is the biggest club in the world, where people want the maximum, and we know what the Bernabeu is asking of us.

“I think that demand we will always take it well, because they know we can do a lot more, we can give a lot more, we have to be at the level of Real Madrid, and I have nothing to rebuke our fans for.”

– ‘Proud’ to coach Vinicius –

Brazilian winger Vinicius was the player who came in for the most ire from Los Blancos fans.

Arbeloa said he would try and get the best from the forward, who went on a 16 game run without scoring before netting against Barca last Sunday.

“It’s clear for me as Madrid coach, I’ll work to get the best version of Vinicius, and I’ll ask his team-mates to find him more, give him the ball as much as possible,” said Arbeloa.

The 25-year-old signed for Madrid in 2018 and has won two Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles among other trophies.

“What Vinicius has done since arriving here as a kid, few have done in the history of Real Madrid,” continued the coach.

“I’m very proud to be his coach and I’ll work with him to get the best of him, because he will bring us many trophies, as he has done already.”

Arbeloa praised his team for playing under the pressure and said the squad had done well this week given the club’s situation, cutting the gap on Liga leaders Barcelona to one point.

“I had 11 brave players who were on the pitch, and 20 during the week, because not only those who played today did very well, with a lot of positive energy,” said the coach.

“We know within the dressing room that we will improve, we will work and we’ll fight for everything.”