WATCH: Brazil’s players go nuts after being named in World Cup squad

Jonty Mark

Anyone looking for proof that Brazil is the most football-mad nation on earth need look no further than the videos that emerged this week of Selecao players celebrating their call-ups to the national team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil coach Tite named his 26-man squad on Monday, and social media was rife with videos of players and their families going nuts on hearing their names.

Here is how Tottenham striker Richarlison reacted to his selection:

When @richarlison97 found out he made Brazil's squad for the World Cup ???? pic.twitter.com/vC4NRgAyBQ — GOAL (@goal) November 7, 2022

This is Manchester United attacker Antony’s reaction:

Antony's reaction to being called up to Brazil's World Cup squad ????????❤️pic.twitter.com/F2gaYoHYh1— utdreport (@utdreport) November 7, 2022

Flamengo’s Pedro even proposed to his girlfriend after his selection:

Pedro proposed to his girlfriend after making Brazil's World Cup squad ❤️



(via @Flamengo)pic.twitter.com/95UUYI55vo— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2022

PSG’s Neymar was a certainty to be called up, so his reaction is understandably more calm and collected:

.@neymarjr reacting to Brazil’s World Cup squad selection ???? pic.twitter.com/lPz6sB9PHA— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2022

But Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and his family also went ballistic:

Footage from home of Bruno Guimaraes as he & family wait for Brazil World Cup squad announcement… (it was never in doubt!) #nufc pic.twitter.com/UqLDhEBOWD— Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) November 7, 2022

On the other side of the coin Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid had to deal with the disappointment of not being selected.

Below is the squad in full:

Brazil's squad for the World Cup ???????? pic.twitter.com/en8JnQha8D— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2022

As always, Brazil are one of the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar, even though the South American giants have not won it in two decades.

Brazil have been drawn in Group G at the Fifa World Cup, along with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Their first game is against Serbia on November 24.