World Soccer August 31, 2023 | 5:51 pm

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

31 Aug 2023

05:51 pm

Wolves boss O’Neil confirms Nunes Man City switch

By AFP

"The situation is resolved, he is signing for Manchester City," said O'Neil.

Wolves boss O'Neil confirms Nunes Man City switch

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes is set to join Manchester City. (Photo by Simon Davies / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP)

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil confirmed on Thursday that Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes is on his way to Manchester City for a reported fee of £53 million ($67 million).

ALSO READ: Chelsea, Everton survive League Cup scares, Sheffield Utd crash

The Premier League champions had a previous bid for Nunes rejected, with the 25-year-old subsequently choosing not to train with Wolves in a bid to force through a move in the final days of the transfer window.

Speaking earlier this week, O’Neil said he was unaware of any improved bid from City and expected the player to remain at the club beyond Friday’s transfer deadline.

But the clubs have come to an agreement which involved a bigger fee.

“The situation is resolved, he is signing for Manchester City,” said O’Neil. “If he had re-joined the group I would have told him what I felt.

“When I dealt with him before, he worked hard and did what he could for the club. Then a big club came calling and players want to play for Manchester City. We move on.”

ALSO READ: Varane ruled out for ‘a few weeks’ as Man United injuries mount

O’Neil was asked what had changed with the Nunes deal.

“The offer,” he said. “At that point it was a lot lower and we weren’t going to accept. The squad will be in a better place than it was last week by the end of the window.”

Nunes became Wolves’ then record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38 million last year.

He made 34 top-flight appearances last season, scoring one goal.

Read more on these topics

Manchester City premier league wolves

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe