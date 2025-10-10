OPINION: Soweto Marathon stakeholders need to end the confusion

Central Gauteng Athletics, the Soweto running clubs and the race sponsor are all on the same page, so why this unnecessary confusion?

I don’t think I’ve ever used this platform to harp on so much about one topic, but I feel it’s necessary, so here we go again…

The controversy around next month’s Soweto Marathon is ongoing, and it’s really time that stakeholders become more vocal to clear up the unnecessary confusion.

On one side of the divide are Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA), the majority of the athletics clubs in Soweto, headline sponsor African Bank, and a non-profit company (NPC) which is being used as a vehicle to organise this year’s race.

On the other side are a few individuals hanging on to the Soweto Marathon Trust and a minority of Soweto clubs.

Strangely, the minority group — including individuals who have been suspended by CGA and Athletics South Africa (ASA) following allegations of corruption and for bringing the sport into disrepute — is winning the fight. At least in the public view.

Loud enough to be heard

Stan Itshegetseng, the spokesperson for the Soweto Marathon Trust, has been more vocal than all the race’s stakeholders combined.

That’s not to say others have been quiet. Provincial body CGA did release a statement this week, confirming that it no longer recognised the Trust as some trustees had gone rogue.

And the Soweto Marathon NPC recently held a media round table in an attempt to explain the convoluted situation.

Itshegetseng, however, has issued media releases, held press conferences and used media outlets to launch an aggressive attempt to discredit the legitimate stakeholders, blatantly ignoring the sanctions placed on him and others by the sport’s governing bodies.

Itshegetseng has made some ridiculous claims, insisting he would rather die than see the race going ahead.

As I’ve said previously, if this doesn’t indicate how little he cares about the race, or its future, nothing will.

The problem is not that Itshegetseng might be right — he is clearly not — but that other stakeholders have not been vocal enough in proving him wrong.

Time to hit back

If they are more proactive in utilising media outlets (including social media and popular radio stations) to explain that Itshegetseng and others are not even currently allowed any involvement in athletics, that the Trust is not currently recognised by CGA, and that the NPC has the backing of most stakeholders, they can drown out the noise and end the confusion.

The Soweto clubs and athletics federations need to do this now. They need to speak up with as loud a voice as the defiant trustees and put a stop to this madness.

If they don’t, a handful of individuals might cause so much damage that not only will runners be reluctant to enter the 2025 Soweto Marathon (to be held on 29 November), but the race is going to lose crucial financial support.

African Bank has shown its commitment to the race by staying on board, but it’s going to lose patience eventually, with its brand being dragged through the mud.

If this happens, it could result in the death of the popular, prestigious race.