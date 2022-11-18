Sports stars do their bit for athletes living with disabilities

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

In commemorating disability month, former Bafana Bafana assistant coach and current Sekhukhune United head of development, Thabo Senong, was part of the sporting icons brought together by betting company Betway to raise awareness and give support to athletes living with disabilities.

Senong was alongside Bafana legend Lucas Radebe, Springboks legend Victor Matfield as well as South Africa netball legend Simnikiwe Mdaka, who all partnered with the brand’s ambassadors and Wheelchair Basketball South Africa (WBSA) athletes in making use of the wheelchair basketball exhibition matches to raise awareness at a recently launched multipurpose centre in Soweto.

‘Creating awareness’

Senong says being part of the event was good because they got a chance to encourage people with disabilities in townships and everywhere to participate in sports or any other activity of their choice.

“It’s about creating awareness, there is no much difference between the able and disabled. That is the message we need to send to our communities, our society and people. We are letting them know that even if you are physically challenged, you must still remain hopeful and try to enjoy the opportunities that are offered around your community, whether it’s in sports or any other activity,” said Senong.

“That’s what we are trying to promote, especially during national disability month making sure the disabled are close to the able and playing sports together. I was enjoying myself playing basketball with everyone.”

The day, which was seen as educational in wheelchair basketball, ended with a cash donation for WBSA’s programmes.

‘It’s a way of life’

WBSA CEO Charles Saunders applauded the sponsors for their efforts in helping the sport grow.

“In a fragile economy recovering from the pandemic, it is most welcomed that Betway recognises wheelchair basketball SA’s efforts in striving to integrate those less fortunate into society by using sport as a medium.

“We take this opportunity in applauding Betway for making this difference in our communities. It is not just a game, it’s a way of life, and this ongoing partnership will impact on developing the next generation’s aspirations to better themselves,” said Saunders.