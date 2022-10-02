Tadu Nare wins again to stretch Grand Prix lead

Wesley Botton

Ethiopian athlete Tadu Nare extended her lead in the Spar Grand Prix series on Sunday, sprinting to another dominant victory at the penultimate leg of the women’s 10km road running campaign in Joburg.

Nare’s biggest rival, Namibian athlete Helalia Johannes, fell shortly after the start.

While she managed to pick herself up and keep going, Johannes ultimately settled for second place as Nare broke clear with around one kilometre remaining to secure victory in 33:32, earning her fourth win in this year’s series.

Tadu Nare finishes 1st for the SPAR Grand Prix Joburg leg ????‍♀️????‍♀️????‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/dZRD4WTCA1 — SPAR Grand Prix (@SPARGrandPrix) October 2, 2022

Johannes crossed the line a little battered and scraped in 34;07 and was taken straight to the medical tent, though it was confirmed she had only minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Grand Prix series needs to find a balance to stay relevant

Competing in warm conditions on the high-altitude course, Glenrose Xaba put up a fight and was with the lead group at the halfway mark.

She slipped off the pace in the latter stages, however, finishing fourth overall as the first South African home in 34:25.

Tired legs

“It wasn’t easy today. It’s been a long season and running every week is hard,” said Xaba, who has juggled her campaigns on the track, the road and cross country this season, winning four national titles.

“I tried to break away from Selam (Gebre, who finished third) with 800m to go but my legs are tired. I’m looking forward to ending the season on a positive note before I take a break.”

The sixth and final leg of the Grand Prix series will be held in Cape Town on October 23.