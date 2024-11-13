Dave’s running shorts: An iconic symbol of passion

Last weekend, among 55 000 runners, an interesting pair of South African flag running shorts crossed the finish line of the New York City Marathon.

Among the hordes, wearing his trademark yellow, green, red, white and blue shorts, was one Dave Obelkevich, an American runner who is worthy of our admiration.

Obelkevich has etched his name in history as the competitor with the most consecutive New York City Marathon finishes (47 to be exact) – an astonishing testament to the 80 year old’s endurance and dedication.

Obelkevich has a passion for South Africa, having finished the Comrades Marathon 11 times.

This is where he discovered the South African flag shorts, at his first Comrades in 2002, and has worn them ever since.

Obelkevich’s unbroken streak spans decades, showcasing his unwavering passion for running and for the New York Marathon.

This achievement is all the more impressive considering the demands of completing a marathon each year, navigating the distance, and overcoming personal and physical obstacles.

In 1982, he finished the race in an impressive 2h40mins, but these days he is not concerned about his finish time.

Speaking to ESPN.com, Obelkevich explained he is more concerned with how many friends he makes along the way.

And the SA flag shorts are a great conversation starter. He says along the route he will most definitely be asked if he is South African, to which he will reply that he isn’t, and he’ll explain why he wears the shorts – and by then a conversation is flowing.

Throughout these encounters he hands out business cards so he can stay in touch with his new acquaintances.

As South Africans, we know a thing or two about resilience and determination. And we know a thing or two about conversation and bridging divides.

Obelkevich’s remarkable achievement reminds us that with unwavering commitment and passion we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

His shorts have become an iconic symbol of international solidarity and shared passion.

Over two million spectators take to the New York streets to cheer the runners on in this annual showcase.

It would be hard not to notice our nation’s unique colours brandished across a pair of running shorts.

Without even being South African, he is an amazing ambassador for South Africa. Maybe we could learn a thing or two from him in our day-to-day interactions with each other.