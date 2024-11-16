Thabang Mosiako regaining form ahead of marathon debut

Mosiako finished second at the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race on Saturday.

Thabang Mosiako in action during the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race in Melrose on Saturday. Picture: Hollywood Athletics Club

Training alone after a fallout with his former coach, Thabang Mosiako feels confident that he is regaining his best form ahead of his marathon debut.

Mosiako, a former national 5,000m champion on the track, has been an elite athlete for the last decade, but the 29-year-old distance runner made his biggest strides last year training under Michael Mbambani (Athletics South Africa’s 2023 Coach of the Year) in Gqeberha.

During a spectacular 2023 season, Mosiako won the national 21km title at the Nelson Mandela Bay Half-Marathon and he went on to finish sixth in the half-marathon race at the World Road Running Championships in Latvia, leading the SA men’s team to the bronze medal. He closed out his 2023 campaign by setting a 10km personal best of 27:45 at a race in France

This year he showed good form again, clocking 27:54 to finish third at the Absa Run Your City 10km race in July.

However, following a public spat between Mbambani and some of his athletes (who had allegedly broken rules during a training camp), Mosiako returned home to the North West in September and had since been training alone.

Building confidence

Showing his best form since leaving Mbambani’s group, Mosiako finished second at the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km race in Melrose on Saturday.

Though it was not his fastest time of the year, with Mosiako clocking 29:52 on a tough course at altitude, he was just one second behind Kenyan winner Vincent Kipkorir (29:51).

He was pleased with his result as he geared up for his first attempt at the 42km distance at the Abu Dhabi Marathon in the United Arab Emirates next month.

“I’m happy with my result today. I think I’m getting there,” Mosiako said.

“I’m not yet there but I can see a way forward. Maybe if I can stick to my consistency and discipline I have now, I can go far,” Mosiako said.

“Today was part of my training, and I want people to know, Thabang Mosiako is back in the game.”

Fridah Ndinda wrapped up a Kenyan double at the Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km, winning the women’s race in 33:57.

Recently crowned Soweto Marathon champion Neheng Khatala of Lesotho finished second in 34:29 and Karabo More was the first South African home in third position (34:33).