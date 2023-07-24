Tatjana Schoenmaker on target for podium at World Championships

By Wesley Botton

Tatjana Schoenmaker will be chasing South Africa’s first medal in Fukuoka on Tuesday, after displaying fine form on the second day of competition in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships.

Schoenmaker, the Olympic 200m breaststroke champion, was third fastest in the women’s 100m semi-finals in her specialist stroke on Monday, touching the wall in 1:05.53.

Two former world champions – Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania (1:05.09) and American world record holder Lilly King (1:05.45) – were both quicker than the African record holder.

Schoenmaker was well clear of the rest of her opponents, however, ensuring she would step on the blocks among the favourites for the final, to be held at 2.45pm (SA time).

Van Niekerk eliminated

Meanwhile, in a shock result in Monday’s early session, 20-year-old rising star Lara van Niekerk missed out on a place in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals.

The Commonwealth Games champion settled for 18th position overall in the first-round heats in 1:07.03, touching the wall 0.16 outside the time required to progress to the penultimate round.

In other events on day two of the World Championships gala, Milla Drakopolous took 35th place overall in the women’s 100m backstroke heats in 1:02.77, while Righardt Muller was 44th in the first round of the men’s 100m backstroke. Both swimmers were eliminated ahead of the semi-finals.