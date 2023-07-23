Rebecca Meder breaks SA record to reach World Champs semis

By Wesley Botton

Despite missing out on the women’s 200m individual medley final, versatile swimmer Rebecca Meder shattered her own South African record on Sunday to open the national team’s campaign in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

On day one of the swimming competition at the biennial showpiece, 20-year-old Meder finished fifth in her heat (and 11th quickest overall), touching the wall in 2:10.95.

She sliced nearly half a second off the SA medley mark of 2:11.39 she set over fourth lengths at the national championships in Gqeberha in April.

Meder went on to touch the wall 10th quickest (2:11.16) in the semi-finals, which were held in the evening session, and she missed out on a place in the final.

Schoeman eliminated

Also competing on day one of the World Championships gala, veteran sprinter Roland Schoeman was left struggling in the wake of his younger opponents.

Making a comeback to the top-flight spectacle after a 10-year hiatus, Schoeman was 44th overall in the first-round heats of the 50m butterfly, clocking 24.02 and falling well short of a spot in the semi-finals.

The SA team’s campaign is expected to gain momentum on Tuesday morning when medal contenders Tatjana Schoenmaker and Lara van Niekerk turn out in the heats of the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Also in action in the morning session, Righardt Muller lines up in the opening round of the men’s 200m freestyle and Milla Drakopolous is in the women’s 100m backstroke heats.