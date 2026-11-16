Tatjana Smith's move to Netherlands a ‘wake-up call’ for SA,' warns MP

South Africa's most decorated Olympian last week revealed that she will represent the Netherlands at the 2028 Olympic Games.

While South Africans should respect Olympic champion Tatjana Smith’s decision to represent the Netherlands, the move should be a wake-up call for the country to invest in athletes from disadvantaged communities who have “only South Africa to look up to”.

This is according to Makhi Feni, Chairperson of Parliament’s Select Committee on Education, Sciences, and the Creative Industries.

Netherlands

South Africa’s most decorated Olympian last week revealed that she will represent the Netherlands at the 2028 Olympic Games, shortly after returning to the sport from retirement.

“For the next chapter, my dream looks different. I have always been both Dutch and South African – both countries are a part of who I am – but sport requires you to choose one to represent,” said Smith, a former world record holder in the 200m breaststroke.

“At the beginning of my career, I chose South Africa, a decision I will always treasure. Now, I’ve made the decision to represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of my swimming career.”

Allegiance

Feni said switching allegiance was a choice any athlete had to accept.

“But we must bear in mind that many Black South Africans do not have this choice; they only have South Africa to look up to, which must make all of us work hard to have South Africa succeed on the international stage.

“Many people do not understand why black South Africans put up so much of a fight to defend their country and their citizenship, but this is precisely the reason.

“South Africans must defend their country whatever it takes and that they must take a collective responsibility to make the country prosper across sectors without the expectation of return. We must make South Africa work instead of gaslighting the Ministry or the federations,” said Feni.

Supporting Smith

Feni said Smith qualified to represent her native Netherlands in swimming after a successful and colourful career for South Africa.

He also said if the decision was not ill-intentioned, South Africans needed to keep supporting Smith, as harbouring ill feelings will achieve nothing.

“This offers us another opportunity to groom another Tatjana, and it would be better if that person came from the historically disadvantaged communities and focused more on true South Africans.

The switch, if anything, is a testament to how the world has globalised.”

Feni said Swim SA needed to look beyond Smith’s story and focus on what needed to be done: offer opportunities to young South African swimmers from disadvantaged, underdeveloped communities.