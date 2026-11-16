Shot teenager’s ordeal not over

Boy hurt in mass shooting finally undergoes surgery. Family appeals for help with medical bills.

A teenager wounded in the deadly Wedela mass shooting has finally undergone surgery and been discharged from hospital, but his family is facing mounting medical debt and appealing for assistance with his recovery.

Katleho Malefane underwent the long-awaited operation at Leratong Regional Hospital on the West Rand last week and was discharged on Thursday.

His family fetched him on Friday after battling to find cash to transport him home.

Medical bills accumulated

Malefane had been waiting for surgery since 26 September, after the hospital reportedly required R28 000 before proceeding with the operation because he is a Lesotho national.

His family borrowed R16 000 to pay towards the medical expenses, while his mother, Molebogeng Malefane, a domestic worker, is now waiting for the full hospital bill.

Teen still in pain

His aunt, Ntebatseng Makamule, said the family was relieved the surgery had been successful, although the teenager was still experiencing pain.

“The surgery went well and we are happy. However, he is still in pain, and we are assisting him to move around because at the hospital they refused to give him crutches because we could not afford to pay the R460 they required.

“But, to my surprise, the letter they gave us states he can take the crutches and pay later,” Makamule said.

Family struggles to get teenager home

She added the family had also struggled to get him home because they could not afford to hire a vehicle.

Malefane was eventually collected on Friday, a day after his discharge.

His mother said she had to borrow a wheelchair after the hospital initially refused to provide him with crutches.

She said getting him into the car was difficult because his injured leg was straight and could not bend.

Mass shooting at a tavern

Malefane was among those caught up in the 26 September shooting at a tavern in Wedela, near Carletonville, where gunmen opened fire, killing 18 people and injuring 15 others.

He was standing at the gate of his family home, about two metres from the tavern, when he was shot in the thigh.

He also suffered a serious knee injury requiring surgery.