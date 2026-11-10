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Tatjana Smith drops bombshell: ‘I’ve decided to swim for the Netherlands’

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

10 November 2026

07:02 pm

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Smith, who was embroiled in a legal battle with Swimming SA this year, has switched allegiance.

Tatjana Smith

Tatjana Smith after returning home from the 2024 Paris Olympics where she earned two medals. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, has revealed that she will represent the Netherlands at the 2028 Olympic Games, shortly after returning to the sport from retirement.

Smith made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

“For the next chapter my dream looks different. I have always been both Dutch and South African – both countries are a part of who I am – but sport requires you to choose one to represent,” said Smith, a former world record holder in the 200m breaststroke.

“At the beginning of my career I chose South Africa, a decision I will always treasure. Now, I’ve made the decision to represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of my swimming career.

“This gives me the opportunity to explore another part of my identity and the heritage that I’ve never experienced through sport.

“Choosing this path doesn’t take away from the first. It doesn’t diminish the medals I’ve won, the pride I’ve felt singing the South African national anthem or everything I’ve achieved together. That will always be part of my story.”

Troubles with Swimming SA

Breaststroke specialist Smith, who earned four medals (two gold and two silver) at the last two editions of the Olympic Games, announced her return to competitive swimming in September after retiring from competition in 2024.

At the same time, however, she was making headlines while fighting a legal battle against Swimming South Africa (SSA) for unpaid interest on prize money the federation had withheld for a year after the 2023 World Championships.

Smith, who held dual citizenship, said she felt she could learn from the Dutch system in an attempt to bring some of those expertise back to her home country.

She also confirmed she would continue to live and train in South Africa.

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“I believe there is so much we can learn from other sporting systems, and sometimes making a difference means stepping outside the system to understand how we can make it better, from a different position,” she said.

“I chose South Africa at the beginning of my career because I wanted to prove what was possible, even when the system didn’t make it easy, and I did.

“But I also believe our athletes deserve a system that gives them the opportunity to thrive, not just survive.”

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swimming Tatjana Schoenmaker

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