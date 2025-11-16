Sport

‘I know my body best’: Tayla Kavanagh finds success by coaching herself

16 November 2025

Kavanagh closed out a breakthrough season by winning the national 10km title in Bloemfontein.

Tayla Kavanagh

Tayla Kavanagh in action for Hollywood Athletics Club during the Spar Women’s Grand Prix 10km race in Gqeberha earlier this year. Picture: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

After battling with injuries, moving across the country and changing coaches multiple times, distance runner Tayla Kavanagh has found success by going back to basics.

Kavanagh left her home in Durban a few years ago to train with renowned coach Hendrick Ramaala in Johannesburg, before moving back to the coast where she linked up with Andrew Booyens.

Struggling to reach her tremendous potential, however, the 24-year-old athlete decided earlier this year to go it alone, and though she still receives advice from various mentors, she is now coaching herself.

Finding her feet

Kavanagh admits it was a risky decision, but it turned out to be the right one. This year she has dipped under 32 minutes over the 10km distance on two occasions, climbing to fourth place in the all-time national women’s rankings behind Glenrose Xaba, Elana Meyer and Colleen de Reuck.

And she closed out a memorable 2025 campaign on Saturday by winning the national 10km title in Bloemfontein.

“It was a big change for me (coaching herself). I did initially struggle because you never quite know what’s going to happen,” Kavanagh said at the weekend.

“I did take quite a big risk with that but looking back I’m so happy with the decision I made. It wasn’t an easy decision and it did impact me a little bit in terms of my running because I wasn’t always feeling 100%.

“But I think I know my body best, I know what works for me… and I have a lot of help and guidance around me.”

Aiming to go even quicker

Looking ahead, Kavanagh said she would expand her goals next year by competing on the track.

However, she had no plans to move up in distance on the road, focusing instead on her ambitions to run quicker over 5km and 10km and close the gap on Xaba, the country’s top women’s distance runner.

“I’m still 24 and compared to most of my competitors I’m still quite young,” Kavanagh said.

“I really feel I have a lot more to give over the 5km and 10km distances… so next year it’s all about seeing how quick I can run.”

