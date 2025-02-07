Time for (trash) talking is over: DDP puts title on the line against Strickland

The American says he is ready to go all the way, 'to the death', against the South African defending champion.

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and Sean Strickland of the USA face off during the UFC312 ceremonial weigh-in at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Friday. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The time for (trash) talking is over and come Sunday morning (SA time) the fighting world will know who is the best middleweight fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA).

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis (DDP) will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title on the line for the second time as he continues his path to greatness in the sport.

Standing in his way is brash-talking American Sean Strickland, who will be out for revenge as it was DDP who took the title from him the last time they fought, at UFC297 in Toronto.

Fast forward to just over a year later – and one title defence in the bag – to Sydney, and UFC312 in the early hours of tomorrow morning (SA time), and Du Plessis will be out to make sure that his split decision victory last time out against Strickland was a worthy one.

‘To the death Dutchman’

At Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in it was unusually calm as the two men faced off for the last time before meeting in the octagon.

Du Plessis was greeted by a booing crowd as he tipped the scales at 185 pounds – the perfect middleweight weight.

“You guys (the crowd) boo like losers, and tomorrow (Sunday morning SA time) I am going to take your boy out. Enjoy your cheers for him while you still can,” DDP said after he weighed in, referring to Strickland’s supporters.

The American has become a fan favourite in Australia for his straight talking, unapologetic attitude and he again didn’t disappoint.

“I cannot wait to get out there and try to shorten this man’s life. To the death Dutchman,” an emotional Strickland said.

Du Plessis v Strickland 2 is the main event on a fight card which also includes the women’s straw-weight title being up for grabs when China’s Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against American Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event.

The main card gets under way at 5am, contains five fights and concludes with the middleweight title decider.