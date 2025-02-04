UFC312: Dricus predicts ‘long night’ for Strickland

The current champion, Du Plessis, says "there is no way it is reaching the end bell".

Dricus du Plessis is defending his title this weekend against Sean Strickland, the man he beat to become world middleweight champion. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

The time is almost upon us when fight fans around South Africa and the globe will be on the edge of their seats in the hopes that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder can shock the world yet again.

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis will put his title on the line against American Sean Strickland in the early hours of Sunday morning at UFC312 in Sydney.

And Du Plessis will again be out to prove his doubters wrong when he aims to successfully defend his title for the second time.

It was just over a year ago that DDP took the title from Strickland in Toronto via a split decision that split the MMA community as to whether he deserved to win the title.

The stats won’t care what anyone thought about the decision and Du Plessis silenced the haters six months later when he dispatched future UFC hall of famer Israel Adesanya in devastating fashion when he choked out the former middleweight champion for his first title defence.

‘Evolved’

Fast forward another six months and the South African will be keen put on a similar show in this rematch with Strickland and put to bed any doubt that he deserves to have that gold around his waist.

“I have had two fights go to a decision in my whole career, with this split (decision) against Strickland being one of them and I can’t wait to show the world how I have evolved since the last time we fought,” Du Plessis told ESPN Australia on Monday.

Strickland has been vocal over the last few weeks, trying to make a pact with the champion that they keep the fight standing and “fight like real men”.

“He doesn’t dictate how I fight. I have an all-round game. Chances are we will stand up and bang it out, but it will be on my terms, I will dictate where this fight goes,” Du Plessis added.

“Whether this fight stays standing or it goes to the ground, it is going to be a long night for him.”

“I know he is a tough fighter, but I am prepared in all aspects of the game, and the fight might go into the championship rounds (four and five) but there is no way it is reaching the end bell.”