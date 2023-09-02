Vusi Voetsek: Imagine 8 forwards on the bench and Etzebeth at 10?

What an interesting week it has been for South African sport. Jis, I can’t believe our only real medal hope, in the 4x100m men’s relay at the World Athletics championships, came to nothing when the baton was dropped in the final. And then, some people in the rugby world went and got all upset over the fact the Boks picked seven forwards and only one back on their bench in the Test against the All Blacks at Twickenham last Friday. And then our Proteas go and get hammered by the Aussies in the first T20 match in Durban on Wednesday.…

What an interesting week it has been for South African sport.

Jis, I can’t believe our only real medal hope, in the 4x100m men’s relay at the World Athletics championships, came to nothing when the baton was dropped in the final.

And then, some people in the rugby world went and got all upset over the fact the Boks picked seven forwards and only one back on their bench in the Test against the All Blacks at Twickenham last Friday.

And then our Proteas go and get hammered by the Aussies in the first T20 match in Durban on Wednesday.

Wow, it’s been a week full of action, some of it good and some of it just strange and sad.

The Bok bench issue

Let me start off with the big issue of the week … that 7-1 Bok bench!

Really, it’s not such a big deal. If the Boks had picked a half-man, half-beast weighing 200kgs, as one of my media friends said this week, then it would be something, but they replaced one back, Willie le Roux, who weighs 90kg, with a man, Kwagga Smith, who weighs 90kg! So, what’s the problem?

And so what if the Boks had an almost entirely new and fresh pack on the field in the second half; no law book prescribes who you’re allowed to bench and select and who not.

And that chap that said it’s against the spirit of the game … please explain why that is so? Also, please explain why it is a safety hazard … because surely allowing players to give it their all for 40 minutes and then being rested for the other 40 minutes greatly reduces the risk of injuries and it also ensures players don’t over-play!

Ja, look, the Boks tried something new and different and it worked, but it won’t happen often or again, I don’t think … not at the World Cup anyway when there is so much on the line.

It’s too risky, but I do think we’ll see the six forwards-two backs split again … as introduced by Rassie Erasmus four years ago.

Having said that, maybe the Boks will try a new-look Bomb Squad after all, with eight forwards and no backs on the bench … there are certainly enough versatile utility players in the Bok team for them to try it and, if push came to shove, for some forwards to fill in at the back.

Kwagga could play anywhere in the backs, RG Snyman or Eben Etzebeth look like they could scare the opposition from flyhalf, while Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen could slot in at 12 and 13 if needed, with Franco Mostert and Pieter-Steph du Toit playing out wide.

And let’s not forget Deon Fourie could possibly also hold his own in any backline position.

Now imagine that Matt Williams and Co!

The Proteas cricketers

Wow, that was some hiding the Aussies dished out on Wednesday! A proper klap … by a 111 runs, in a T20 mind you. No man.

It’s unfortunate that this tour by the Aussies is happening now, in the middle of nowhere and with the world’s eyes on the Rugby World Cup. There is very little interest in the matches and when the team suffer such big losses as they did on Wednesday, interest wanes even more.

It doesn’t help that so many big-name players are missing from both teams.

Oh well, here’s hoping for an improved showing over the coming games, especially with the 50 overs World Cup not that far away.

Somehow it seems that the Proteas have lost some of their oomph and fizz, which is sad … I hope I’m wrong and I hope they can turn it on soon again and get the country fully behind them.